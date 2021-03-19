UrduPoint.com
Tractor Assembling Increased By 54.71%, Production Reached To 26,848 Units In 7 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Tractor assembling increased by 54.71%, production reached to 26,848 units in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Tractors assembling in the country during first 07 months of current financial year witnessed significant increase of 54.71 percent as compared the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2020-21, about 26,848 tractors were locally assembled as compared the assembling of 17,354 units during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, tractor assembling registered about 428.70 percent growth in month of January, 2021 as compared with the production of same month of last year.

In January 2021, about 3,611 tractors were locally produced as against the production of 683 units during same month of last year, according the provisional quantum index numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) for January, 2021 as against January, 2020 and for the period from July-January 2020-21.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for January 2021 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

Meanwhile, the uptick in tractor assembling was mainly attributed to tax incentive provided by the government under its agriculture fiscal package to avoid the negative impact of Covid-19 and promoting the mechanization of agriculture sector in the country.

The government under its package had approved Rs1.5 billion Sales Tax subsidy on locally manufactured tractors in order to promote mechanization in agriculture sector to enhance per-acre crop output in the country.

Under the package, sales tax subsidy at rate of 5 percent to locally manufactured tractors for one year was also approved. At present 5 percent sales tax is applied on the sale of each tractor. There were two main manufacturing units in Pakistan including Massey Ferguson and Al-Ghazi having market share of 60 percent and 40 percent respectively.

It may be recalled here that the overall output of LSMI increased by 7.85 percent for July-January 2020-21 compared to July-January 2019-20.

The LSMI output increased by 9.13 percent for January , 2021 compared to 5.36 percent of same month of last year.

