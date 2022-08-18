UrduPoint.com

Tractor Assembling Increases 16.22%, About 58,922 Tractors Assembled

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Tractor assembling increases 16.22%, about 58,922 tractors assembled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Local tractor assembling witnessed about 16.22 percent growth during last fiscal year (2021-22) as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2021-22, about 58,922 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling of 50,700 tractors of same period last year, according the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries.

During last fiscal year, the upsurge of tractor assembling was mainly attributed to the government's incentives for the farming communities to mechanization local agriculture sector by reducing tax on locally manufacturing tractors.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, domestic tractors output grew by 41.1 percent increase in June 2022 as against the assembling of same month of last year.

In June 2022, about 7,150 tractors were locally assembled as compared the assembling of 5,066 tractors of same month of last year.

During the period under review, automobile sector witnessed about 24.6 percent growth as local output of cars, 50.89 percent, jeeps grew by 50.50 percent and light commercial vehicles production increased by 37.71 percent.

The domestic assembling of trucks and buses also increased by 52.60 percent and 18.78 percent respectively during the period under review as compared the same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) estimated for July-June, 2021-22 at 160.2.

The overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a growth of 7.7% during July-June 2021-22 when compared with the same period of last year, where as the QIM estimated for June, 2022 was at165.6.

During the period under review, the LSMI output increased by 14.2% for June, 2022 when compared with June, 2021 and 8.2% when compared with May 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Agriculture Vehicles Same May June From Government

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

12 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.