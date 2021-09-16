UrduPoint.com

Tractor Assembling Posts 38.35% Growth In July, Output Reached To 4,600 Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

Tractor assembling posts 38.35% growth in July, output reached to 4,600 units

Domestic assembling of tractors during first month of current financial year recorded about 38.35% growth as compared the production of corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Domestic assembling of tractors during first month of current financial year recorded about 38.35% growth as compared the production of corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2021, about 4,600 tractors were assembled locally as compared the assembling of 3,225 tractors of same month of last year, according the Provisional Quantum Index Number of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) for July 2021 and July 2020, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Provisional Quantum Indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for July, 2021 with base year 2005-06, have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The LSMI output increased by 2.25% for July, 2021 compared to July, 2020 and decreased by 4.91% when compared with June 2021, where as the during the period under review the industries, which witnessed increase in their respective output including textile, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, iron & steel products and fertilizers while it decreased in non metallic mineral products, paper and board.

Meanwhile, the local production of trucks grew by 10.20 as 270 trucks were locally produced in July, 2021 as compared the output of 245 trucks assembled during same month of last year.

However, the production of buses in the country decreased by 79.59% as 10 buses locally manufactures as compared production of 49 buses during same month of last year.

During the period under review, the domestic output of jeeps and cars increased by 92.19% as as about 16,653 cars ans jeeps were locally produced as against the production of 8,665 jeeps and cars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same June July 2020 Textile

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Independence Day

12 minutes ago
 Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urg ..

Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

3 minutes ago
 Japan's exports up 26 pct in August, remaining rap ..

Japan's exports up 26 pct in August, remaining rapid recovery from pandemic

3 minutes ago
 China condemns Australia-US nuclear sub deal

China condemns Australia-US nuclear sub deal

3 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

12 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.