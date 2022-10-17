UrduPoint.com

Tractor Production Decrease 36.24% In Q1 FY 23

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Tractor production decrease 36.24% in Q1 FY 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed a decrease of 36.24 percent to 7,991 units during the first quarter of current fiscal year 2022-23, against the production of 12,533 units in the same months of last year.

During the quarter under review, the production of trucks also witnessed decreasing trend as it went down from 1,516 units as compared to 946 units, showing a decline of 37.59 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 19.

58 percent to 8,398 units during the months under review from 10,443 units during same months of last year.

However, the production of buses witnessed an increase of 113.79 percent from 116 units to 248 units during the quarter under review, PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 31.417 units against the production of 51,752 units during July-September 2021-22, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 292,264 units from 452,648, showing decrease of 35.43 percent, it added.

