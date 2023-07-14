Tractor production decrease 46% during FY 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed a decrease of 46.11 percent to 31,726 units during the fiscal year 2022-23, against the production of 58,880 units during the last year 2021-22.

During July-June 2022-23, the production of trucks also witnessed decreasing trend as it went down from 5,659 units as compared to 3,072 units, showing a decline of 45.71 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 19.

58 percent to 31,333 units during the period under review from 44,421 units during fiscal year 2021-22.

However, the production of buses witnessed an increase of 6.05 percent from 661 units to 701 units during fiscal year 2023, the PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 101,984 units against the production of 226,433 units during July-June 2021-22, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1,188,087 units from 1,826,467, showing decrease of 34.95 percent, it added.