Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023

Tractor production decrease 47.69% in 1st half of FY 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed a decrease of 47.69 percent to 14,094 units during the first half of current fiscal year 2022-23, against the production of 26,945 units in the same months of last year.

During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed decreasing trend as it went down from 2,787 units as compared to 1,862 units, showing a decline of 33.18 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 18.

63 percent to 17,094 units during the period under review from 21,009 units during same period of last year.

Similarly, the production of buses witnessed a decrease of 23.89 percent from 3,043 units to 2,316 units during the six months under review, PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 71,378 units against the production of 107,251 units during July-December 2021-22, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 629,510 units from 941,021, showing decrease of 33.10 percent, it added.

