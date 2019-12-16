Tractor production decrease by over 34% in 5 months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 34.51 percent to 15,887 units during the first five months of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 24,259 units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,462 units as compared to 3,295 units last year, showing decrease of 55.62 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 271 units during the period under review from 441 units last year, showing decrease of 38.54 percent.

Manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 672,032 units during the period under review from the production of 785,146 units last year, showing a decrease of 14.

40 percent, it added.

Production of pick ups also decreased by 33.66 percent to 7,268 units from 10,956 units last year whereas 1,893 units of light commercial vehicle (LCV), vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 3,518 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 46.19 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 47.64 percent as it plunged to 52,489 units during the period under review against the production of 100,262 units during the same months of last year, the data revealed.