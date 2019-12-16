UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tractor Production Decrease By Over 34% In 5 Months Of FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:40 PM

Tractor production decrease by over 34% in 5 months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 34.51 percent to 15,887 units during the first five months of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 24,259 units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,462 units as compared to 3,295 units last year, showing decrease of 55.62 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 271 units during the period under review from 441 units last year, showing decrease of 38.54 percent.

Manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 672,032 units during the period under review from the production of 785,146 units last year, showing a decrease of 14.

40 percent, it added.

Production of pick ups also decreased by 33.66 percent to 7,268 units from 10,956 units last year whereas 1,893 units of light commercial vehicle (LCV), vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 3,518 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 46.19 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 47.64 percent as it plunged to 52,489 units during the period under review against the production of 100,262 units during the same months of last year, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicle Same From

Recent Stories

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

27 minutes ago

PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day ..

50 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

1 hour ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

1 hour ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.