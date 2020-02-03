UrduPoint.com
Tractor Production Fall 35% During 1st Half Of FY 2019-20

The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 35.84 percent to 16,661 units during the first six month of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 25,969units in same period of last year

During the period under review, production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,729 units as compared to 3,751 units last year, showing decrease of 53.90 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 326 units during the period under review from 515 units last year, showing decrease of 36.69 percent.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 809,607 units during the period under review from the production of 914,860 units last year, showing a decrease of 11.

50 percent, it added.

Production of pickups also decreased by 38.05 percent to 7,797 units from 12,587 units last year whereas 2,094 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 3,926 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 46.66 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 46.37 percent as it plunged to 60,860 units during the period under review against the production of 113,494 units during the same months of last year, the data revealed.

