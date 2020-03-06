Tractor production fall 37.22% during 1st 7 months of FY 2019-20

The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 37.22 percent to 17,354 units during the first seven months of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 27,644 units in same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 37.22 percent to 17,354 units during the first seven months of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 27,644 units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 2,050 units as compared to 4,255 units last year, showing decrease of 51.82 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 364 units during the period under review from 576 units last year, showing decrease of 36.80 percent.

The production of pickups also decreased by 45 percent to 8,558 units from 15,561 units last year whereas 2,480 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 4,337 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 42.

81 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 46.08 percent as it plunged to 72,337 units during the period under review against the production of 134,177 units during the same months of last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 949,547 units during the period under review from the production of 1062,002 units last year, showing a decrease of 10.58 percent, it added.

\395