Tractor Production Fall 37.88% During 3rd Quarter Of FY 2019-20

The production of tractors in the country decreased by 37.88 percent to 23,266 units during the first nine months of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 37,457 units in same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The production of tractors in the country decreased by 37.88 percent to 23,266 units during the first nine months of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 37,457 units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 2,732 units as compared to 5,027 units last year, showing decrease of 45.65 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 462 units during the period under review from 649 units last year, showing decrease of 28.81 percent.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1,177,296 units during the period under review from the production of 1,342,185 units last year, showing a decrease of 12.

28 percent, it added.

Production of pickups also decreased by 46.13 percent to 10,523 units from 19,536 units last year whereas 3,290 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 5,745 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 42.73 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 47.90 percent as it plunged to 88,628 units during the period under review against the production of 170,118 units during the same months of last year, the data revealed.

