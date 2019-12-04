UrduPoint.com
Tractor Production Falls During First Four Months Of Year

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Tractor production falls during first four months of year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 33.67 percent to 13,478 units during the first four month of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 20,321units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,157 units as compared to 2,746 units last year, showing decrease of 57.86 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 207 units during the period under review from 342 units last year, showing decrease of 39.47 percent.

Manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 529,428 units during the period under review from the production of 641,149 units last year, showing a decrease of 17.

42 percent, it added.

Production of pick ups also decreased by 27.68 percent to 6,624 units from 9,160 units last year whereas 1,530 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 2,910 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 47.42 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 43.34 percent as it plunged to 45,745 units during the period under review against the production of 80,741 units during the same months of last year, the data revealed.

