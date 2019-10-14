UrduPoint.com
Tractor Production Falls Over 31pc In 3 Months

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country decreased by 31.20 percent to 9,589 units during the first three month of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 13,939 units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 799 units compared to 2,049 units last year, showing decrease of 61 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 157 units during the period under review from 281 units last year, showing decrease of 44.12 percent.

The auto experts are attributing this decline of production to low demand caused by rapid increase in prices of the auto products in the country.

Manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 370,771 units during the period under review from the production of 456.521 units last year, showing a decrease of 18.78 percent, it added.

Production of Pick Ups also decreased by 21.70 percent to 5,494 units from 7,017 units last year whereas 867 units of LCVs, Vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 2,147 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 59.61 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 37.79 percent as it plunged to 36,198 units during the period under review against the production of 58,188 units during the same months of last year, the data revealed.

