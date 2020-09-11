UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tractor Production Grew 19.86% During July-August 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:12 PM

Tractor production grew 19.86% during July-August 2020

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed increase of 19.86 percent to 6,680 units during first two months of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 5,573 units in same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed increase of 19.86 percent to 6,680 units during first two months of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 5,573 units in same period of last year.

During July-August 2020-21, the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 529 units as compared to 584 units last year, showing decrease of 9.41 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 78 units during the period under review from 122 units last year, showing decrease of 36.06 percent.

Production of pickups also decreased by 39.

10 percent to 2,450 units from 4,023 units last year whereas 897 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during first two months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 770 units during the same months of last year, thus showing a increase of 16.49 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 42.97 percent as it plunged to 15,457 units during the period under review against the production of 27,108 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 287,171 units during the period under review from the production of 243,055 units last year, showing a growth of 18.15 percent, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

Gov't to resolve GIDC issue in accordance with SC ..

35 seconds ago

Former US Police Officers Charged in George Floyd ..

36 seconds ago

Putin Not Planning Talks With Merkel Yet - Kremlin

38 seconds ago

EPD to take action against smoke emitting vehicles ..

40 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

44 seconds ago

UN Secretary General shares message on 'Day for So ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.