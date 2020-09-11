Tractor production grew 19.86% during July-August 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed increase of 19.86 percent to 6,680 units during first two months of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 5,573 units in same period of last year.

During July-August 2020-21, the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 529 units as compared to 584 units last year, showing decrease of 9.41 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 78 units during the period under review from 122 units last year, showing decrease of 36.06 percent.

Production of pickups also decreased by 39.

10 percent to 2,450 units from 4,023 units last year whereas 897 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during first two months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 770 units during the same months of last year, thus showing a increase of 16.49 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 42.97 percent as it plunged to 15,457 units during the period under review against the production of 27,108 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 287,171 units during the period under review from the production of 243,055 units last year, showing a growth of 18.15 percent, it added.