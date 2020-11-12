Tractor production increase 13.02% in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 13.02 percent to 15,234 units during first four months of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 13,478 units in same period of last year.

During July-October 2020-21, the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,052 units as compared to 1,175 units last year, showing decrease of 10.46 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 160 units during the period under review from 207 units last year, showing decrease of 22.70 percent.

Production of pickups also decreased by 25.

58 percent to 4,929 units from 6,624 units last year whereas 2,369 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during first four months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 1,530 units during the same months of last year, thus showing a increase of 54.83 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 14.36 percent as it plunged to 39,175 units during the period under review against the production of 45,745 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 620,270 units during the period under review from the production of 529,428 units last year, showing a growth of 17.15 percent, it added.

