Tractor Production Increase 13.47% In 9 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 12:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 13.47 percent to 41,872 units during the first nine months of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 36,900 units in same months of last year.

During the months under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from 2,509 units as compared to 4,445 units, showing an increase of 77.16 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs) and Jeeps also rose by 43.33 percent to 32,268 units during the months under review from 22,512 units during same months of last year.

Similarly, the production of buses witnessed an increase of 3.14 percent from 445 units to 459 units during the months under review, PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record increase of 56.67 percent as it plunged to 166,768 units during the period under review against the production of 106,439 units during July-March 2020-21, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1386,709 units during July-March from the production of 1439,535 units during July-March, showing nominal decrease of 3.66 percent, it added.

