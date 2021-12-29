UrduPoint.com

Tractor Production Increase 15% In 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:44 PM

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 15.07 percent to 22,034 units during the first five months of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 19,147 units in same months of last year

During the months under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from 1,326 units as compared to 2,355 units, showing an increase of 77.60 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups rose by 68.66 percent to 11,734 units from 6,957 units during same months of last year whereas 5,854 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during July-November 2021 in the country as compared to 3,252 units during the same months last year, thus showing a growth of 80.

01 percent.

However, the production of business witnessed a decrease of 12.44 percent from 233 units to 204 units during the months under review, PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record increase of 68.39 percent as it plunged to 85,083 units during the period under review against the production of 50,527 units during July-November 2020-21, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 797,245 units during July-November 2021 from the production of 790,822 units during July-November 2020, showing nominal increase of 0.81 percent, it added.

More Stories From Business

