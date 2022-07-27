UrduPoint.com

Tractor Production Increase 16.01% In FY 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 16.01 percent to 58,880 units during the twelve months of fiscal year 2021-22, against the production of 50,751 units in same months of last year.

During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from 3,808 units as compared to 5,659 units, showing an increase of 48.60 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs) and Jeeps also rose by 42.96 percent to 44,421 units during the fiscal year under review from 31,072 units during fiscal year of last year.

Similarly, the production of buses witnessed an increase of 15.96 percent from 570 units to 661 units during the period under review, PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record increase of 49.17 percent as it plunged to 226,433 units during the period under review against the production of 151,794 units during July-June 2020-21, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1826,467 units during July-June from the production of 1902,415 units during July-June, showing nominal decrease of 3.99 percent, it added.

