Tractor production increase 17.16% in July-September 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 17.16 percent to 11,235 units during first three months of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 9,589 units in same period of last year.

During July-September 2020-21, the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 769 units as compared to 817 units last year, showing decrease of 5.87 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 125 units during the period under review from 157 units last year, showing decrease of 20.38 percent.

Production of pickups also decreased by 32.

50 percent to 3,708 units from 5,494 units last year whereas 1655 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during first three months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 867 units during the same months of last year, thus showing a increase of 190.88 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 29.34 percent as it plunged to 25,574 units during the period under review against the production of 36,198 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 449,306 units during the period under review from the production of 370,771 units last year, showing a growth of 21.18 percent, it added.

