Tractor Production Increase 18% During July 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 18 percent to 3,317 units during the first month of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 2,811 units in same month of last year.

During the month under review, the production of trucks witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 245 units during July 2020 as compared to 347 units during July 2019, showing decrease of 29.39 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 49 units during the month under review from 61 units, showing decrease of 19.67 percent.

Production of pickups also decreased by 33.

26 percent to 1,312 units from 1,966 units during same month of last year whereas 385 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during July 2020 in the country compared to 507 units during the same months last year, thus showing a decrease of 24.06 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record decline of 49.73 percent as it plunged to 8,280 units during the period under review against the production of 16,472 units during July 2019, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 146,916 units during July 2020 from the production of 115,205 units during July 2019, showing an increase of 26.74 percent, it added.

