Tractor Production Increase 18.44% In 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:56 PM

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 18.44 percent to 7,648 units during the first two months of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 6,457 units in same months of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 18.44 percent to 7,648 units during the first two months of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 6,457 units in same months of last year.

During the months under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from 440 units as compared to 1,104 units, showing increase of 150.34 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 100 units during the months under review from 98 units, showing increase of 2.04 percent.

Production of pickups rose by 119.26 percent to 5,633 units from 2,569 units during same months of last year whereas 2,468 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during July-August in the country compared to 824 units during the same months last year, thus showing a growth of 199.

51 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record increase of 92.76 percent as it plunged to 38,568 units during the period under review against the production of 20,008 units during July-August 2020-21, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 294,802 units during July-August 2021 from the production of 290,948 units during July-August 2020, showing an increase of 1.32 percent, it added.

