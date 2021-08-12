UrduPoint.com

Tractor Production Increase 38% During July 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 38.05 percent to 4,600 units during the first month of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 3,325 units in same month of last year.

During the month under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up to 270 units during July 2021 as compared to 245 units during July 2020, showing increase of 10.20 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

However, the output of buses plunged to 10 units during the month under review from 49 units, showing decrease of 79.59 percent.

Production of pickups rose by 66.

15 percent to 2,180 units from 1,312 units during same month of last year whereas 1,328 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during July 2021 in the country compared to 385 units during the same months last year, thus showing a growth of 244.93 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record increase of 85.08 percent as it plunged to 15,325 units during the period under review against the production of 8,280 units during July 2020, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 135,054 units during July 2021 from the production of 148,313 units during July 2020, showing a decrease of 8.93 percent, it added.

