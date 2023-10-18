Open Menu

Tractor Production Increase 44.98% In Jul-Sep

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 44.98 per cent to 11,586 units during the first three months of the financial year 2023-24, against the production of 7,991 units during the same months last year 2022-23.

During July-September, the production of trucks witnessed a decreasing trend as it went down from 946 units as compared to 391, showing a decline of 58.66 per cent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 35.

80 per cent to 5,827 units during the months under review from 9,077 units during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The production of buses witnessed a decline of 60.48 per cent from 248 units to 98 units during the fiscal year 2024, the PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 15,993 units against the production of 31,417 units during July-September, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three-wheelers in the country plunged to 266,050 units from 296,775, showing a decrease of 10.35 per cent, it added.

