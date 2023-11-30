Open Menu

Tractor Production Increase 55% In Jul-Oct

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 55.1 per cent to 17,098 units during the first four months of the financial year 2023-24, against the production of 11,027 units during the same months last year 2022-23.

During July-October, the production of trucks witnessed a decreasing trend as it went down from 1,267 units as compared to 597, showing a decline of 52.9 per cent, according to the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 42 per cent to 6,797 units during the months under review from 11,712 units during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The production of buses witnessed a decline of 57.7 per cent from 336 units to 142 units during the fiscal year 2024, the PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 19,861 units against the production of 42,114 units during July-October, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three-wheelers in the country plunged to 373,128 units from 413,151, showing a decrease of 9.7 per cent, it added.

