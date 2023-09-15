Tractor production increase 6.52% in Jul-Aug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 6.52 percent to 6,189 units during the first two months of the financial year 2023-24, against the production of 5,810 units during the same months last year 2022-23.

During July-August, the production of trucks witnessed a decreasing trend as it went down from 619 units as compared to 234, showing a decline of 62.91 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 39.

09 percent to 4,102 units during the months under review from 6,735 units during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The production of buses witnessed a decline of 67.26 percent from 168 units to 55 units during the fiscal year 2024, the PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 9,729 units against the production of 24,019 units during July-August last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three-wheelers in the country plunged to 159,281 units from 196,544, showing a decrease of 18.95 percent, it added.