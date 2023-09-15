Open Menu

Tractor Production Increase 6.52% In Jul-Aug

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Tractor production increase 6.52% in Jul-Aug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 6.52 percent to 6,189 units during the first two months of the financial year 2023-24, against the production of 5,810 units during the same months last year 2022-23.

During July-August, the production of trucks witnessed a decreasing trend as it went down from 619 units as compared to 234, showing a decline of 62.91 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Jeeps also dipped by 39.

09 percent to 4,102 units during the months under review from 6,735 units during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The production of buses witnessed a decline of 67.26 percent from 168 units to 55 units during the fiscal year 2024, the PAMA added.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also declined to 9,729 units against the production of 24,019 units during July-August last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three-wheelers in the country plunged to 159,281 units from 196,544, showing a decrease of 18.95 percent, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Same From

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early ..

MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early childhood development initiat ..

4 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution urges public to exchange curren ..

Public Prosecution urges public to exchange currencies through licensed authorit ..

4 minutes ago
 Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable ..

Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable hyperspectral imaging and ana ..

4 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

52 minutes ago
 Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Rac ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int ..

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

4 hours ago
 Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

4 hours ago
 Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

4 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business