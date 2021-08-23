UrduPoint.com

Tractor Production Increased By 54.83% In 11 Months

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:54 PM

Tractor production increased by 54.83% in 11 months

Tractor production in country during last 11 months of current financial year recorded about 54.83 percent growth as compared the production of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Tractor production in country during last 11 months of current financial year recorded about 54.83 percent growth as compared the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2020-21, about 50,486 tractors manufactured locally as compared the assembling of 32,608 units of same period of last year, according the the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for June 2021 with base year 2005-06 which have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

On month on month basis, domestic tractor production grew by 25.10 percent in month of June, 2021 as compared the same month of last year, it added.

In June 2021, about 5,054 tractors were locally assembled as compared the assembling of 4,040 tractors of same month of last financial year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, domestic assembling of trucks grew by 29.30 percent, trucks and buses production increased by 7.14 percent and 66.64 percent respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI in the country increased by 14.85 percent during the period from July-June 2020-21 as compared the same period of last year.

The production in July-June 2020-21 as compared to July-June 2019-20 has significantly increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and non metallic mineral products.

The output of automobiles, iron, steel products and fertilizers also witnessed significant growth during the period under review as compared the same period of last year.

While, the production of electronics, leather products and rubber products went down during the period under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same June Textile From

Recent Stories

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

16 seconds ago
 Beijing cleared of medium, high risk areas for COV ..

Beijing cleared of medium, high risk areas for COVID-19

19 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to establish driving academy in Q ..

Balochistan govt to establish driving academy in Quetta

20 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks start week with a rally

Hong Kong stocks start week with a rally

24 seconds ago
 `Women of the wild', a social media platform shari ..

`Women of the wild', a social media platform sharing stories of nature loving fe ..

3 minutes ago
 German train drivers strike despite last-minute of ..

German train drivers strike despite last-minute offer

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.