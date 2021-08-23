Tractor production increased by 54.83% in 11 months

Tractor production in country during last 11 months of current financial year recorded about 54.83 percent growth as compared the production of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Tractor production in country during last 11 months of current financial year recorded about 54.83 percent growth as compared the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2020-21, about 50,486 tractors manufactured locally as compared the assembling of 32,608 units of same period of last year, according the the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for June 2021 with base year 2005-06 which have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

On month on month basis, domestic tractor production grew by 25.10 percent in month of June, 2021 as compared the same month of last year, it added.

In June 2021, about 5,054 tractors were locally assembled as compared the assembling of 4,040 tractors of same month of last financial year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, domestic assembling of trucks grew by 29.30 percent, trucks and buses production increased by 7.14 percent and 66.64 percent respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI in the country increased by 14.85 percent during the period from July-June 2020-21 as compared the same period of last year.

The production in July-June 2020-21 as compared to July-June 2019-20 has significantly increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and non metallic mineral products.

The output of automobiles, iron, steel products and fertilizers also witnessed significant growth during the period under review as compared the same period of last year.

While, the production of electronics, leather products and rubber products went down during the period under review.