Tractor production increases 19.83% in 5 months of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 19.83 percent to 19,041 units during first five months of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 15,890 units in same period of last year.

During July-November 2020-21, the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,326 units as compared to 1,480 units last year, showing decrease of 10.40 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 233 units during the period under review from 271 units last year, showing decrease of 14.02 percent.

Production of pickups also decreased by 4.

27 percent to 6,957 units from 7,268 units last year whereas 3,252 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during first five months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 1,893 units during the same months of last year, thus showing a increase of 71.79 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars decreased by 3.73 percent as it plunged to 50,527 units during the period under review against the production of 52,489 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 789,295 units during the period under review from the production of 674,429 units last year, showing a growth of 17.03 percent, it added.

