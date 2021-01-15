UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tractor Production Increases 39.38% In 1st Half Of FY 2020-21

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

Tractor production increases 39.38% in 1st half of FY 2020-21

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent to 23,237 units during first half of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 16,671 units in same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent to 23,237 units during first half of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 16,671 units in same period of last year.

During July-December 2020-21, the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,557 units as compared to 1,747 units last year, showing decrease of 10.87 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 281 units during the period under review from 326 units last year, showing decrease of 13.80 percent.

Production of pickups has witnessed an increase of 12.

59 percent to 8,798 units from 7,814 units last year whereas 4,107 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during first six months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 2,094 units during the same months of last year, thus showing an increase of 96.13 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars rose by 1.93 percent to 62,041 units during the period under review against the production of 60,862 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 949,750 units during the period under review from the production of 809,607 units last year, showing a growth of 17.31 percent, it added.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

Russia Working on Covid-19 Treatment Based on Anti ..

2 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Japan Mulls Harsher Punishments for Violators of C ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for strong Pak-Mexico ties ..

2 minutes ago

Gur inclusion into Sugar HS code dents jaggery tra ..

5 minutes ago

18,621 litres smuggled petrol, diesel seized in 16 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.