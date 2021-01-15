Tractor production increases 39.38% in 1st half of FY 2020-21

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent to 23,237 units during first half of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 16,671 units in same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 39.38 percent to 23,237 units during first half of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 16,671 units in same period of last year.

During July-December 2020-21, the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,557 units as compared to 1,747 units last year, showing decrease of 10.87 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 281 units during the period under review from 326 units last year, showing decrease of 13.80 percent.

Production of pickups has witnessed an increase of 12.

59 percent to 8,798 units from 7,814 units last year whereas 4,107 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during first six months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 2,094 units during the same months of last year, thus showing an increase of 96.13 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars rose by 1.93 percent to 62,041 units during the period under review against the production of 60,862 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 949,750 units during the period under review from the production of 809,607 units last year, showing a growth of 17.31 percent, it added.

