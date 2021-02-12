UrduPoint.com
Tractor Production Increases 50.70% In 7 Months Of FY 2020-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 50.70 percent to 26,848 units during first seven month of financial year 2020-21, against the production of 17,354 units in same period of last year.

During July-January (2020-21), the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 1,738 units as compared to 2,084 units last year, showing decrease of 16.60 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 332 units during the period under review from 364 units last year, showing decrease of 8.79 percent.

Production of pickups however increased by 20.

01 percent to 10,417 units from 8,680 units last year whereas 5,389 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country as compared to 2,480 units during the same months last year, thus showing an increase of 117.29 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also increased by 4.87 percent as it jumped up to 75,867 units during the period under review against the production of 72,337 units during the last fiscal year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country increased to 1,112,058 units during the period under review from the production of 949,547 units last year, showing growth of 17.11 percent, it added.

