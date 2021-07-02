UrduPoint.com
Tractor Production Increases 59.03% In 11 Months

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 59.03 percent to 45,432 units during first eleven months of financial year 2020-21, against the production of 28,568 units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an upward trend as it went up to 3,215 units as compared to 2,732 units last year, showing growth of 17.67 percent, according to Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 510 units during the period under review from 462 units last year, showing increase of 10.38 percent.

Production of pickups also increased by 63.

20 percent to 18,059 units from 11,065 units last year whereas 10,141 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country as compared to 3,303 units during the same months last year, thus showing an increase of 207.01 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also increased by 49.67 percent as it plunged to 133,640 units during the period under review against the production of 89,284 units during fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1,745,352 units during the period under review from the production of 1,223,324 units last year, showing growth of 42.67 percent, it added.

