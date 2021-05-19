UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tractor Production Increases 65.24% In Ten Months

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

Tractor production increases 65.24% in ten months

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 65.24 percent to 41,327 units during first ten month of financial year 2020-21, against the production of 25,009 units in same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 65.24 percent to 41,327 units during first ten month of financial year 2020-21, against the production of 25,009 units in same period of last year.

During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an upward trend as it went up to 2,802 units as compared to 2,732 units last year, showing growth of 2.56 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 482 units during the period under review from 462 units last year, showing increase of 4.32 percent.

Production of pickups also increased by 45.

93 percent to 16,064 units from 11,008 units last year whereas 9,309 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 3,290 units during the same months last year, thus showing an increase of 182.94 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also increased by 36.36 percent as it plunged to 120,855 units during the period under review against the production of 88,628 units during fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1,586,725 units during the period under review from the production of 1,188,921 units last year, showing growth of 33.45 percent, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

UK nods Pakistan, Indian teams for entry for upcom ..

13 minutes ago

KP govt distributes cheques among heirs of frontli ..

7 minutes ago

Coal-fired Poland turns toward the sun

7 minutes ago

Thailand reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more ..

7 minutes ago

Lavrov Heading to Reykjavik for Talks With Blinken ..

7 minutes ago

Violation of party discipline to 'affect membershi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.