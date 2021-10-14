UrduPoint.com

Tractor Production Surge 11% In 3 Months

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 11.32 percent to 12,533 units during the first three months of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 11,258 units in same months of last year

During the months under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from 769 units as compared to 1,516 units, showing an increase of 97.14 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 116 units during the months under review from 125 units, showing a decline of 7.19 percent.

Production of pickups rose by 83.11 percent to 6,790 units from 3,708 units during same months of last year whereas 3,619 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during July-September in the country as compared to 1,655 units during the same months last year, thus showing a growth of 118.

67 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also posted a record increase of 87.67 percent as it plunged to 51,750 units during the period under review against the production of 27,574 units during July-September 2020-21, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 450,817 units during July-September 2021 from the production of 449,306 units during July-September 2020, showing an increase of 0.33 percent, it added.

