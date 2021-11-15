UrduPoint.com

Tractor Production Surge 14% In 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:52 PM

Tractor production surge 14% in 4 months

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 14.01 percent to 17,427 units during the first four months of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 15,285 units in same months of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 14.01 percent to 17,427 units during the first four months of current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 15,285 units in same months of last year.

During the months under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from 1,052 units as compared to 1,956 units, showing an increase of 85.93 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Production of pickups rose by 87.54 percent to 9,244 units from 4,929 units during same months of last year whereas 4,789 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during July-October 2021 in the country as compared to 2,369 units during the same months last year, thus showing a growth of 102.

15 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars also posted a record increase of 74.73 percent as it plunged to 68,452 units during the period under review against the production of 39,175 units during July-October 2020-21, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 629,514 units during July-October 2021 from the production of 621,058 units during July-October 2020, showing an increase of 1.36 percent, it added.

