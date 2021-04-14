UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tractor Production Surge 57% In 9 Months Of FY 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Tractor production surge 57% in 9 months of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 57.53 percent to 36,653 units during the nine month of financial year 2020-21, against the production of 23,267 units in same period of last year.

During July-March (2020-21), the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 2,509 units as compared to 2,732 units last year, showing decrease of 8.16 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 445 units during the period under review from 462 units last year, showing decrease of 3.67 percent.

Production of pickups however increased by 30.

21 percent to 14,334 units from 11,008 units last year whereas 8,178 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 3,290 units during the same months last year, thus showing growth of 148.57 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also increased by 20.09 percent as it plunged to 106,439 units during the period under review against the production of 88,628 units during fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1,439,535 units during the period under review from the production of 1,188,921 units last year, showing increase of 20.07 percent, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

12 minutes ago

NPIs for Ramazan issued in islamabad

3 minutes ago

Khyber police seize 44 kg Charas

3 minutes ago

Ramzan Sasta Bazaars set up in Dir Lower

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Putin's Participa ..

3 minutes ago

People thronged to Sasta Ramadan Bazaar for buying ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.