Tractor production surge 57% in 9 months of FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 57.53 percent to 36,653 units during the nine month of financial year 2020-21, against the production of 23,267 units in same period of last year.

During July-March (2020-21), the production of trucks however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 2,509 units as compared to 2,732 units last year, showing decrease of 8.16 percent, latest data of Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 445 units during the period under review from 462 units last year, showing decrease of 3.67 percent.

Production of pickups however increased by 30.

21 percent to 14,334 units from 11,008 units last year whereas 8,178 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 3,290 units during the same months last year, thus showing growth of 148.57 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also increased by 20.09 percent as it plunged to 106,439 units during the period under review against the production of 88,628 units during fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1,439,535 units during the period under review from the production of 1,188,921 units last year, showing increase of 20.07 percent, it added.