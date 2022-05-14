UrduPoint.com

Tractors Assembling Grew By 9.11% In 9 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Tractors assembling grew by 9.11% in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Domestic tractors assembling witnessed about 9.11% growth in first three quarters of current financial year as against the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2021-22 about 39,992 tractors were domestically assembled as against the assembling of 36,653 units of same period of last year.

According the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI), on month on month basis, the local tractors production in March, 2022 was recorded at f4,803 units as compared the production of 5,454 tractors of same month of last year.

According to the data local production of cars and jeeps during the period under review grew by 55.09% as about 177,757 jeeps and cars locally produced as against the production of 114,617 jeeps and cars of same period last year.

However, during the period under review, domestic production of motorcycles decreased by 10.

59% as it was recorded at 1,677,006 as compared the production of 1,875,584 units of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI increased by 7.0 % during the period from July-March 2021-22 as compared the same period of last year (July-March 2020-21).

Meanwhile, the LSMI output increased by 26.9% during the month of March, 2022 as compared to March, 2021 and 8.5% if it compared with month of February 2022.

The production in July-March 2021-22 as compared to July-March 2020-21 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, where as the the output of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, iron & steel and fertilizers production also increased.

Where as during the period under review, the output of following industries remained on down track paper, paperboard while it decreased in non metallic mineral products, electronics and rubber products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same February March Textile From

Recent Stories

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in ..

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in Sialkot

18 minutes ago
 LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

52 minutes ago
 Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement i ..

Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools

1 hour ago
 China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

1 hour ago
 Two shops sealed in kasur

Two shops sealed in kasur

1 hour ago
 First C919 jet to be delivered completes successfu ..

First C919 jet to be delivered completes successful maiden test flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.