Tractors production witnesses 15.72% increase in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Domestic tractor production during first five months of current financial year witnessed about 15.72% growth as compared the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2021-22 about 22,034 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling 19,041 tractors of same period last year, according the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared the output of the corresponding month of last year, domestic tractor assembling witnessed about 21.01% growth in November, 2021 and about 4,607 tractor were assembled in the country as against the assembling of 3,807 tractors assembled in same period of last year.

Meanwhile, output of other Large Scale Manufacturing Industries including trucks grew by 77.

60% jeeps and cars 69.09% and light commercial vehicles increased by 68.66% respectively.

The overall output of LSMI increased by 3.26 % for July-November 2021-22 as compared to July-November 2020-21, where as it grew by 0.30% for November, 2021 compared to corresponding month of last year and witnessed about 1.91% if compared to October 2021.The production during last 5 months has increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel products.

The output of other industries that witnessed positive growth included paper paperboard while it decreased in non metallic mineral products, fertilizers, electronics and rubber products.