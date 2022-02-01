UrduPoint.com

Tractors Production Witnesses 15.72% Increase In 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Tractors production witnesses 15.72% increase in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Domestic tractor production during first five months of current financial year witnessed about 15.72% growth as compared the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2021-22 about 22,034 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling 19,041 tractors of same period last year, according the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared the output of the corresponding month of last year, domestic tractor assembling witnessed about 21.01% growth in November, 2021 and about 4,607 tractor were assembled in the country as against the assembling of 3,807 tractors assembled in same period of last year.

Meanwhile, output of other Large Scale Manufacturing Industries including trucks grew by 77.

60% jeeps and cars 69.09% and light commercial vehicles increased by 68.66% respectively.

The overall output of LSMI increased by 3.26 % for July-November 2021-22 as compared to July-November 2020-21, where as it grew by 0.30% for November, 2021 compared to corresponding month of last year and witnessed about 1.91% if compared to October 2021.The production during last 5 months has increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, iron and steel products.

The output of other industries that witnessed positive growth included paper paperboard while it decreased in non metallic mineral products, fertilizers, electronics and rubber products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Same October November Textile From

Recent Stories

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly ..

US Federal Prisons Placed on Lockdown After Deadly Clashes at Texas Penitentiary

2 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers develop software to detect pote ..

Aussie researchers develop software to detect potential health problems of newbo ..

2 minutes ago
 Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

2 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast ..

Spring Festival Gala 2022 emerges as visual feast marking 'Year of the Tiger'

2 minutes ago
 Man held with weapons in faisalabad

Man held with weapons in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new of ..

ICCI delegation visits NPC to congratulates new office bearers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>