Tractors' Sale Drops 52% In 5 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Tractors' sale drops 52% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The sale of tractors in the country dropped from 22,003 units during July-November (2021-22) to 10,498 units during the corresponding period of current fiscal year, showing a decrease of 52 percent.

On yearly basis the sale of tractors also plunged by 73 percent from 4,617 units in November 2021 to 1,240 units in same month of current year, according to latest data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Similarly, sale of trucks and buses also posted a decline of 39 percent as it fell to 1,661 units during first five months of previous fiscal year from 2,727 units sold during same period of current fiscal year.

On yearly basis, some 342 units of trucks and buses were sold during the month of November 2022 compared to the sale of 532 units during the corresponding month of previous year, thus showing a decrease of 35.7 percent.

Sale of jeeps and pick-ups also dropped from 18,332 units in first five months of the previous year to 11,314 units during same period of current fiscal year.

On yearly basis, the sale of jeeps and pick-ups witnessed a decrease of 12.3 percent as it fell from 3,363 units in November 2021 to 2,947 units in same month of current fiscal year.

