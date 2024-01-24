Open Menu

Trade And Investment Officers Appointed Abroad Visit SCCI

Trade and Investment Officers, appointed by the Ministry of Commerce to missions abroad, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday for an interactive session with the business community of the region

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Trade and Investment Officers, appointed by the Ministry of Commerce to missions abroad, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday for an interactive session with the business community of the region.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the guests.

Speaking at the event, the SCCI president said, "I believe the occasion would provide an invaluable platform for officers to engage with the business community to promote trade. Today's meeting would undoubtedly enable a better understanding of Sialkot's export-based industry."

He said the business community of Sialkot has expectations of these officials to help increase exports from Pakistan. He said officers visit to Sialkot would serve as an essential component of their training to familiarise themselves with the city and its industrial setup. He hoped these officials would function as facilitators, aid producers and exporters in gathering market intelligence, identify areas for market expansion, and provide necessary support for international trade fairs and exhibitions.

Malik said in the current economic landscape, marked by challenges and uncertainties, it was imperative to take substantial steps to transform the economic order to overcome the prevailing crises. He said the export sector of Sialkot, to maintain its international market share, required comprehensive support from all segments of the government, particularly bureaucracy in trade-related ministries and all relevant departments of Pakistan.

The SCCI president said "I propose the establishment of a robust working relationship between the Sialkot Chamber and Trade Officers to create synergy and achieve common objectives in both conventional and non-conventional markets.

"The Sialkot chamber plans to send trade delegations to key markets, including the USA, Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Canada this year. We trust that appointed officers in these regions will play a pivotal role in the success of these visits by arranging B2B meetings and generating significant business through their support."

Moreover, he added, a delegation to the UK was being sent in third week of February and hoped that the existing trade setup at the Pakistani Mission would play an instrumental role in its success.

Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Punjab-I Shahzad Ahmed said that it was a group of 39 officers who were going to be post at different parts of the world. Officers had been selected from different occupational groups.

Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Punjab-I said that Sialkot was a city of leaning. "Every time you visit Sialkot, you lean a new thing." He said Sialkot was a city of innovation, SMEs and export hub of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community.

