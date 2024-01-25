Open Menu

Trade And Investment Officers Visit PSGMEA

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Trade and investment officers appointed by the Ministry of Commerce

to abroad visited the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufactuers and Exporters Association

(PSGMEA) here on Thursday.

PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt, Senior Vice Chairman Zarar Ahmed Dohdy,

Vice Chairman Umer-Uz-Zaman and Secretary General Mohsin Masood welcomed

the guests.

According to Secretary General PSGMEA Mohsin Masood, Arshad Latif Butt and the Trade

Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) jointly organized an outstanding interaction

with the newly-inducted counsellors at different stations abroad.

Addressing to the participants, Arshad Latif Butt said development of cottage industries

in Sialkot had assumed a model status for the developing world.

He said thousands of small and medium enterprises engaged in their global commitments

for exporting valve-added quality goods such as sports goods and wears.

The meeting was attended by the executive committee members

and the business community.

