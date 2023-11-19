Open Menu

Trade Associations Urge CDA To Focus On Development Works In Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Trade Associations urge CDA to focus on development works in markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Presidents of market associations of Islamabad during a meeting at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA to focus on development works in all major markets to facilitate the growth of trade activities.

Addressing the office bearers of market associations, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that traders are paying various taxes to the CDA and are making significant contributions to its revenue, therefore, it is the responsibility of the civic body to develop markets on modern lines for smooth growth of trade activities.

He said that with the efforts of ICCI, CDA has allocated spaces in various markets for the installation of filtration plants and assured that ICCI would keep pushing CDA for the uplift of markets.

He said that ICCI in collaboration with market associations is planning to organize a winter festival in Islamabad and hoped that all markets would fully cooperate in making the festival successful.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that unity among traders is the key requirement to get their issues resolved and assured that the ICCI would keep fighting for their cause.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that the business community is the main stakeholder in the revenue generation of the CDA and the civic body should compensate them by ensuring better development of all the markets.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari is making all-out efforts to resolve the key issues of the business community and assured that he would continue to work closely with the CDA to start the needed development works in the markets.

More Stories From Business