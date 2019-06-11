UrduPoint.com
Trade Between Georgia, US Continues To Grow - Prime Minister Bakhtadze

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:39 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Trade between the United States and Georgia continues to grow as economic cooperation increases, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

"Economic cooperation continues to increase as trade between our two nations continues to grow," Bakhtadze said.

He added that nearly 200 US companies are now operating in Georgia.

Bakhtadze said an essential part of his trip to the United States this week is to bolster Georgia's economy. He said he has met with potential investors and corporate partners in San Francisco's Silicon Valley and Seattle and will be in Dallas to continue to seek investments in Georgia's economy.

Bakhtadze met with Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday to discuss a range of bilateral issues.

