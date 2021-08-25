UrduPoint.com

Trade Between Iran, Afghanistan Back To Normal - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The trade between Iran and Afghanistan, which slowed down during the Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the UN and Russia) offensive, has recently rebounded back to normal, a customs spokesman said.

During the last one and a half months, Iran's trade with Afghanistan halted for less than 24 hours at the Mahiroud border, for three days at the Dogharoon border and about five days at the Milak border. From March 21 to August 21, Iran saw a decline of 1.7% in exports to Afghanistan when compared to the same period last year.

"Fortunately, the amount of trade at three borders shared with Afghanistan has increased over the past days and now the trade situation has returned to its normal condition," the spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi, said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

Earlier this week, Iran resumed fuel exports, which were stopped on August 6 amid safety concerns, to Afghanistan following the request of the Taliban.

In September, Iran often increases its exports of fresh fruit and vegetables, construction materials, detergents and food to Afghanistan.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city.

