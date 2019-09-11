UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade Between Russia, ASEAN Increase By 7% - Minister For Economic Development

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trade Between Russia, ASEAN Increase by 7% - Minister for Economic Development

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The trade turnover between Russia and the Association of South East Asian Nations' (ASEAN) grew by 7 percent in 2018 and amounted to $19.8 billion, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday.

"According to the 2018 data, the trade turnover between Russia and ASEAN amounted to $19.8 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the previous year," Oreshkin told reporters.

The minister was heading the Russian delegation, which on Monday and Tuesday participated in the Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting on economic issues and the East Asia Summit, which were held in Bangkok.

Oreshkin noted that, despite the growth, the trade and economic relations between Russia and ASEAN still had a significant untapped potential.

"It is important to understand where we are in terms of relations with ASEAN countries. Yes, our turnover is growing well, but, in comparison with the existing market and with the opportunities that the ASEAN market has, we, of course, are not working to our fullest with the colleagues.

This was the main question at our meetings in Bangkok: what needs to be done in order to unleash this potential," the minister said.

He added that he held bilateral meetings with the heads of the delegations from Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, India and South Korea.

"In general, the visit was very positive, it seems to me, because such meetings are a unique opportunity to meet with a large number of countries from the region. Given the geographical remoteness of this region from Russia, at such events you can once again reach a common understanding and see how we are moving on certain projects," Oreshkin summed up.

ASEAN, established in August 1967 in Bangkok, is comprised of 10 member states ” Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The organization's dialogue partners are Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Russia China Canada European Union Visit Singapore Bangkok Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam August 2018 Market From Asia Billion New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

2 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

3 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubaiâ€™s Waterf ..

3 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.