Trade Between Russian Capital, US Nearly Doubles in 2021 - Moscow Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The trade turnover between the Russian capital and the United States has increased by nearly 50% this year compared to the same period of 2020, Vladimir Efimov, the deputy mayor for economic policy in the Moscow government, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"One of the largest investors for the Russian capital today is the United States � the accumulated foreign direct investment from this country amounted to $3.3 billion, the trade turnover between the capital and the United States this year has grown by almost 50% compared to the last year," Efimov said.

Import from Moscow to the United States has reached $6.9 billion over the first eight months of 2021, marking a 34% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

Germany, France, Finland and Italy are among Moscow's other big investment partners, the official said, adding that the capital's developed transport and social infrastructure, high-quality labor and other resources attract businesses, including foreign ones.