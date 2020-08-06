Trade center being planned to enhance Pakistani exports to Georgia; Shehbaz Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A Georgia-based Pakistani is contemplating to set up a trade center in order to enhance Pakistani exports to Georgia and its neighbouring countries in addition to strengthen trade relations between business communities of two countries.

These views were expressed by Colonel (R) Shahbaz Khan during his meeting with Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He explained his attachment with Pakistan Army and told that he had an opportunity to serve the UN forces. During this period he remained posted at Congo and after his retirement, he settled in Georgia. He said that there is no Pakistani embassy and hence there is a wide gap between trade potential and actual bilateral trade. He said that he has a property in Georgia in which a trade center could be established to facilitate Pakistani exporters. Colonel (R) Shahbaz Khan also spelled out his plan to provide space for display of Pakistani products in addition to allocating part of this premises as warehouse and a residential block for the Pakistani visitors.

Regarding the import of Georgia, he said that Pakistan could export rice, hospital linen, bed sheets and towels etc. He requested President FCCI to give his input regarding this plan so that he could materialize it. Rana Sikandar Azam Khan FCCI President appreciated the patriotism of Colonel (R.) Shahbaz and said that after defending the geographical boundaries, now he is committed to serve Pakistan in the field of economy. He appreciated the proposal of establishing a trade center in his personal property and assured his full support to make this project successful. He said that he could arrangea trade delegation for Georgia so that our members could personally explore the potential of Georgian market.

During this meeting Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Ayub Aslam Manj and Rana Ikramullah were also present.