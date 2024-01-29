Open Menu

Trade Centers Will Be Established In GB: Commerce Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 10:09 PM

Trade centers will be established in GB: Commerce Minister

Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz, on Monday, said that trade centers will be established in Gilgit-Baltsan for marketing of local goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz, on Monday, said that trade centers will be established in Gilgit-Baltsan for marketing of local goods.

He said this during a meeting with the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and discuss the trade potential of GB, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Gohar said that Mineral exports can pave the way for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the development issues of the province were pertinent and the Year-round accessibility of Khunjarab Pass is a golden opportunity for exports.

Increasing the exports of GB will increase the traffic and employment in the region, he added.

In the meeting, CM GB said that the Federal and Provincial governments will introduce GB to the world to take full advantage of its natural beauty and bounty, and the province has vast opportunities for exports of fruits and mineral resources, especially precious stones.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Exports Traffic Gold Commerce Employment

Recent Stories

Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade ..

Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade opportunities in Philippines

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Ba ..

Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish

Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish

5 minutes ago
 IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of mas ..

IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses: Humayun Akhtar

2 minutes ago
 New leadership elected in Softball Federation of P ..

New leadership elected in Softball Federation of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates PAFDA Complex

6 minutes ago
Caretaker Minister launches scientific laboratory ..

Caretaker Minister launches scientific laboratory for archaeological research

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces election meetings schedule in KP

JUI-F announces election meetings schedule in KP

3 minutes ago
 PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stati ..

PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad

40 minutes ago
 Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after ..

Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after EU objections

40 minutes ago
 WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans f ..

WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat

52 minutes ago
 PCB BoG convened to elect chairman

PCB BoG convened to elect chairman

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business