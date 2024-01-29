Trade centers will be established in GB: Commerce Minister

Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz, on Monday, said that trade centers will be established in Gilgit-Baltsan for marketing of local goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz, on Monday, said that trade centers will be established in Gilgit-Baltsan for marketing of local goods.

He said this during a meeting with the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and discuss the trade potential of GB, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Gohar said that Mineral exports can pave the way for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the development issues of the province were pertinent and the Year-round accessibility of Khunjarab Pass is a golden opportunity for exports.

Increasing the exports of GB will increase the traffic and employment in the region, he added.

In the meeting, CM GB said that the Federal and Provincial governments will introduce GB to the world to take full advantage of its natural beauty and bounty, and the province has vast opportunities for exports of fruits and mineral resources, especially precious stones.