Trade deficit contracts 26.52% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Country's trade deficit during first 8 months of current fiscal year reduced by 26.52% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2019-20 exports from the country had registered 3.65% growth as it reached to $15.648 billion as compared to the exports of $15.097 billion of same period of last year, according the the trade figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the data reveled that imports into the country had also registered significant decrease of 14.06% in last eight months as it came down from $36.563 billion of last year to $31.421 billion during the period under review.

As compared the corresponding month of last year, trade deficit narrowed by 14.

61% in February, 2020 as against the same month of last year. The exports witnessed 13.82% growth where as imports reduced by 1.71% in month under review.

In February, 2020 exports from the country was recorded at $2.141 billion as compared to the exports of $1.881 billion, whereas imports were recorded at $4.037 billion as against the imports of $4.144 billion of same month of last year.

However on month on basis, trade deficit reduced by 10.43% in February, 2020 as compared the month of January, 2020.

In February, exports from the country were recorded at $2.141 billion as compared the $1.978 billion of January, 2020, where as imports into the country was recorded at $4.073 billion as against $4.135 billion of last month.