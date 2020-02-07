Trade deficit contracts 28.4% in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Trade deficit during first seven months of current fiscal year reduced by 28.40% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2019-20 exports from the country had registered 2.14% growth as it reached to $13.498 billion as compared to the exports of $13.216 billion of same period of last year, according the the trade figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the data reveled that imports into the country had also registered significant decrease of 15.95% in last seven months as it came down from $32.

420 billion of last year to $27.249 billion during the period under review.

As compared the corresponding month of last year, trade deficit narrowed by 15.03% in January, 2020 as against the same month of last year as exports reduced by 3.17% and imports by 9.63% respectively.

In January, 2020 exports from the country was recorded at $1.970 billion as compared to the exports of $2.035 billion, whereas imports were recorded at $4.037 billion as against the imports of $4.467 billion of same month of last year.

However on month on basis, trade deficit grew by 1.13% in January, 2020as compared to December, 2019.