UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade Deficit Improves By 35% In First Quarter Of 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:39 PM

Trade deficit improves by 35% in first quarter of 2019-20

The Ministry of Commerce is focusing on improving trade deficit and it has been successfully improved 35% in the first quarter of 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Commerce is focusing on improving trade deficit and it has been successfully improved 35% in the first quarter of 2019-20.

The trade deficit has come down to $ 5.72 billion from $ 8.79 billion in the first quarter, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Tuesday.

According to press release , Only in September 2019, the trade deficit has improved 24% over the corresponding period.

The import compression measures are successfully deployed and imports have been brought down to $11.24 billion in July-September 2019-20 to $14.16 billion in July-September 2018-19, release added.

It shows 21% contraction in imports in the first quarter and 24.58% in September 2019. Exports have started picking up and registered 2.75% growth (in 1st quarter). Exports (1769 million USD) witnessed growth of 2.67% in September, 2019 as compared to corresponding period of last year, 2018 (1723m UDS).

According to the provisional data, main commodities of exports during the first quarter July- September, 2019 were Rice (USD 471.

1 million, 50.1% growth),Men's garments (USD 886.1 million, 7.3% growth), Cotton T-shirts (USD 123 million, 57.6% growth), Copper and Copper Products (USD 91.8 million, 144.7% growth), Meat (USD 71.6 million, 53.8% growth), Medical Instruments (USD 108.1 million, 20.3% growth), Leather Apparel (USD159.7million, 8.8% growth), Fruits and Vegetables (USD143.2million, 17.7% growth), Fish and Fish Products (USD 79.2 Million, 8.7%) .

Pakistan has witnessed export growth in traditional and nontraditional markets.

Our exports have gone up in Saudi Arabia 51%, UAE (23%), Netherlands (17%), China (14%). Pakistan's exports to Africa are also on upward trajectory in value and quantity.

Main import commodities that have declined include Iron and steel (-23.5%), Fertilizers (-62.5%), Palm oil (-25.9 %), plastics and articles of plastic (-16.8%) and soya beans (-55.8).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Exports Import China UAE Oil Saudi Arabia Netherlands United States Dollars September 2018 2019 Market Commerce Cotton From Billion Million

Recent Stories

IMF Slashes GDP Forecasts for Several Latin Americ ..

1 minute ago

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

56 minutes ago

South Koreans Invited to Pyongyang Weightlifting T ..

1 minute ago

IGP Sindh presents himself for accountability

1 minute ago

Airline Swiss grounds 29 A220 planes to check engi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.