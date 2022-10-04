UrduPoint.com

Trade Deficit Narrows By 21.42% As Exports Increase To $7.125 Bn In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Trade deficit narrows by 21.42% as exports increase to $7.125 bn in Q1

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The trade deficit witnessed a decline of 21.42 percent, with a considerable decline in imports and upward trend in exports during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-September (2022-23) were recorded at $7.125 million against the exports of $6.996 billion in July-September (2021-22), showing a growth of 1.84 percent, according to data released b Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here Tuesday.

On the other hand, the imports into the country decreased by 12.72 percent during the period under review by going down from $18.715 billion last year to $16.334 during the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit was recorded at $9.209 billion this year against the deficit of $11.719 billion last year, showing negative growth of 21.42 percent, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country witnessed a slight decline of 0.91 percent and were recorded at $2.

387 billion in September 2022 against the exports of $2.409 billion in September 2021.

The imports also decreased to $5.269 billion in September 2022 from $6.563 billion in September 2021, showing negative growth of 19.72 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports during September 2022 declined by 3.83 percent when compare to the exports of $2.482 billion in August 2022.

The imports into the country also declined by 13.21 percent in September 2022 when compared to the imports of $6.071 billion in August 2022, according to the data.

On the other hand, the services' exports went up by 8.25 percent during the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.

The service trade during the period under review was recorded at $1.130 billion against the exports of $1.043 billion last year.

Likewise, the import of services witnessed 1.15 percent increase by going up from $1.719 billion last year to $1.738 billion during the current year, according to PBS break up of figures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Same August September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

17 minutes ago
 Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

1 hour ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

2 hours ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.