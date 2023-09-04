Open Menu

Trade Deficit Narrows By 40% In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Trade deficit narrows by 40% in two months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The trade deficit contracted by 40.29 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

The Trade deficit during July-August (2023-24) was recorded at $3.763 billion as against the deficit of $6.302 billion in July�August (2022-23), showing negative growth of 40.29 percent.

During the period under review, the exports declined by 6.38 percent to $4.431 billion compared to the exports of $4.733 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 25.75 percent and were recorded at $8.194 billion compared to $11.035 billion last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country declined by 4.

83 percent in August compared to the exports of the same month of last year. The exports during the month were recorded at $2.363 billion as against the exports of $2.483 billion in August 2022.

On the other hand, the imports during August 2023 were recorded at $4.489 billion compared to the exports of $6.054 billion in August 2022, showing decline of 25.85 percent, according to the data.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 14.27 percent and were recorded at $2.363 billion in August 2023 compared to the exports of $2.068 billion in July 2023.

The imports into the country also went up by 21.16 percent by going up from $3.705 billion in July 2023 to $4.489 billion in August 2023, PBS reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August From Billion

Recent Stories

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

12 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

16 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

16 hours ago
5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

18 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

19 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

19 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

19 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

19 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business